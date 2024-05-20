Angels veteran's career milestone helps LA take series from Rangers
By Eric Cole
When the Los Angeles Angels signed Kevin Pillar after he was designated for assignment by the lowly Chicago White Sox, it was purely a damage-control move. It was just revealed that Mike Trout would have to undergo knee surgery and LA just needed a veteran body that could fill in and not be embarrassing until their superstar slugger was back on the field.
Pillar has done that and a whole lot more since getting his opportunity with the Angels. In his 12 games with LA, Pillar is slashing .447/.475/.763 with three homers and 16 RBI. He obviously won't sustain that and MLB may be overselling Pillar's hot streak in their court filings, but getting this kind of production out of Pillar in the short-term has been a huge help to a struggling Angels club.
Kevin Pillar and Jose Soriano propel LA Angels to series win over the Rangers
His latest act of heroics came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers. Pillar was tabbed to pinch hit in the seventh inning and not only did he record his 1,000th career hit, but it was a two-run single that proved to be the difference in the game which gave the Angels a much-needed series win.
It is important not to discount what Jose Soriano contributed on Sunday as well. With the Angels' rotation struggling with consistency in 2024, Soriano has been one of their best starters. The right-hander pitched into the eighth inning while giving up just one run against the Rangers. Given the state of LA's bullpen, not having to rely on the relief corps too much to close things out was insanely valuable.
The Angels' series win over the Rangers couldn't have come at a better time. LA had just lost back-to-back series to the Kanas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals and were up against a very vulnerable division rival in the Rangers, who have had even more go wrong than the Angels this season when it comes to injuries. Thankfully, the Halos were able to take advantage of the opportunity.
Now the Angels just have to get back to .500 and hopefully they will be back in business.