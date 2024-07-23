Angels could take advantage of Braves at trade deadline after crushing Albies injury
By Eric Cole
So much can change in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline. New sellers can emerge out of nowhere if a team goes on a losing streak while buyers at any given position can change rapidly with just a couple of injuries here and there. For a team that is already a clear seller like the Los Angeles Angels, such changes in the market can provide a great opportunity to cash in.
One may have just presented itself to the Angels given the latest news for the Braves. Their star second baseman Ozzie Albies just fractured his wrist and is likely to be out for a couple of months. Given that the Braves had already been connected to a trade for Luis Rengifo, this could be an opportunity for the Angels to take advantage of a desperate contender.
An Angels-Braves trade for Luis Rengifo just got a lot more likely
There was already a decent argument for the Angels and Braves matching up on a trade for Rengifo before the Albies injury news. Atlanta shortstop Orlando Arcia is valued highly for his defense, but he has been abysmal at the plate in 2024. While Rengifo isn't a strong defender, his offensive performance this season already seemed to be attractive to a Braves team that has weirdly struggled to score runs this year.
With Albies out for most of the second half, the Braves may be even more willing to pony up to help their infield. They did just sign Whit Merrifield as a depth piece after calling up prospect Nacho Alvarez to fill the void, but neither are a sure thing to meaningfully contribute in the big leagues this year. Not only that, but Merrifield got injured during warmups on Monday. Rengifo's own health is a fair question, especially if the Braves want help right this moment, but it sounds like he is resuming baseball activities and should be back before the trade deadline.
The major hangup to any Rengifo deal remains that the Angels have been stubborn in wanting to hang onto players who aren't pending free agents at the trade deadline. However, taking such an attractive trade chip completely off the market was already dubious given the interest in Rengifo so far. Now, with another top contender potentially in need and entering the fray to increase the bidding war, the Angels would be foolish not to at least listen to offers on him.