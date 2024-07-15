Angels Rumors: Overwhelming number of inquiries for LA infielder could force trade
By Drew Koch
The Angels rumors are getting louder, and GM Perry Minasian may only be able to deflect the idea of a full-on fire sale for so long. As the MLB trade deadline gets closer, the demand for a number of Los Angeles Angels players will only grow.
New York Post columnist and MLB insider Jon Heyman recently reported that the phone was "ringing off the hook" with calls from opposing GMs looking to acquire Angels' infielder Luis Rengifo. Despite the fact that Rengifo is currently on the injured list, he's still drawing trade interest throughout Major League Baseball.
Angels Rumors: Luis Rengifo could be on the move at the MLB trade deadline
While Minasian would much rather trade a player like Brandon Drury, the market could dictate otherwise. Several reports have suggested that the Angels are only willing to trade players who'll be free agents this winter, but LA would be foolish to not at least listen to offers for some of their controllable assets. This would, of course, include Rengifo, Taylor Ward, and Tyler Anderson.
Rengifo's versatility could be intriguing to any number of teams looking to add an infielder at the MLB trade deadline. Heyman listed the New York Yankees as a potential landing spot for Rengifo, and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal suggests that the Boston Red Sox might also be interested. But if Los Angeles truly makes him available before the July 30th deadline, those two AL East contenders won't be the only suitors.
The 27-year-old was hitting .315/.358/.442 with a wRC+ of 126 prior to landing on the IL with wrist inflammation. Rengifo is also under team control through next season when he'll be in the final year of his arbitration window, and can play almost every position on the infield.
Rengifo, Ward, and Anderson represent the Angels' top trade chips this summer, and the Halos need to maximize their return on those players at the deadline.