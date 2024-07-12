Angels’ embarrassing fireworks mishap was very on-brand in blowout loss
By Eric Cole
Thursday's blowout loss to the Mariners featured little to like for fans of the Los Angeles Angels. The newly called up Jack Kochanowicz only managed to go three innings and his replacement, Kenny Rosenberg, got shelled over his six innings of work. The Angels' offense proved to be equally inept, as they only managed five hits. Only one of them, a double from Zach Neto, went for extra bases. It was an embarrassing performance all around.
Bad losses hurt, but they do happen from time to time. However, this particular defeat was only made worse by the fact that in the ninth inning, down 11-0, a firework seemingly went off without cause for celebration and presumably by accident to put an exclamation point on LA's despair that evening.
Fireworks accidentally going off is a bit too on-the-nose for the directionless LA Angels
First things first, this was a very minor thing. No one was hurt which, when explosives are involved, is the most important thing. It was just a very odd moment during a horrid baseball game that Angels fans were already trying to figure out how to suffer through.
However, it is also pretty emblematic of the current state of the Angels. Their game day operations are poorly run, as we saw when Angel Stadium gates were shut down causing long lines during, yep, another terrible loss. Even with a seemingly competent manager in Ron Washington at the helm, there is little reason to believe that the front office will be able to build a consistent winner as long as Arte Moreno owns the team.
Gone are the days when the Angels and their fans tried to convince themselves that they could defy expectations and be surprise contenders in 2024. Instead, fans have been treated to an organization that can't seem to get out of their own way and even found a way on Thursday to screw up their own fireworks display. Things could take a turn for the better one day, but it sure doesn't feel like that day is coming anytime soon.