Angels give up on former top prospect after another disappointing season at the plate
By Eric Cole
Every team takes fliers on talented, but flawed players or veterans that have shown something in the past, and the Los Angeles Angels are no different. Kevin Pillar is an example where it has worked out, while Johnny Cueto and Miguel Sano...well, haven't. When the Angels brought in Willie Calhoun, he represented a similar move.
There was a time when Calhoun was a highly valued young hitter. He had a genuinely good season with the Rangers in 2019 and has oozed with offensive potential since he was drafted back in 2015. However, injuries, limitations to his athleticism, and his inability to develop his hit tool as expected have held him back.
Despite getting ample opportunity with the Angels in 2024, Calhoun wasn't ever really able to seize the chance he got in LA and the Angels decided to designate him for assignment on Thursday.
LA Angels News: Willie Calhoun designated for assignment
In 68 games with the Angels, Calhoun slashed .245/.315/.380 with five homers. While that isn't awful, that level of production doesn't move the needle much. He is good at not chasing pitches out of the zone and at putting the ball in play, but his batted ball profile is pretty atrocious, and there is little reason to believe at this point that he has much in the way of upside at the plate anymore.
Ultimately, seeing if Calhoun could figure things out with the Angels was still a worthy gamble. The move came with little risk, especially with the team going through a bit of a reset, and he didn't require a significant investment. Sometimes, these types of moves just don't work out as well as hoped.
With the Angels now needing to turn their attention to the future, and with minor league call-ups coming, there just wasn't a path to playing time going forward for Calhoun, or much desire to try and find a place for him. Hopefully, he catches on somewhere else or heads to the minors again to try and salvage his career.