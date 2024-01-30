Angels Hall of Famer congratulates his son after being selected for MLB The Show cover
Former Angels Hall of Fame right fielder congratulates his son on being selected as this year's MLB The Show cover athlete.
After being selected as the cover athlete for MLB The Show for the first time in his young career, former Los Angeles Angels Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. did not waste any time congratulating his son Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on being selected as this year's MLB The Show cover athlete.
In 2006, Guerrero Sr. was the face of MLB 2006, the same year that David Ortiz was on the cover of MLB The Show. 18 years later, it's now Guerrero Jr.'s time to become the cover athlete of this year's game.
Last year, Guerrero Sr. and Jr. both became the first father-son duo to go down in the history books as winners of the MLB Home Run Derby. In 2024, they are making history yet again by becoming the first father-son duo to be featured on the cover of a video game.
Aside from winning the Home Run Derby last summer, Guerrero Jr. is headed into his age 25 season and has been an All-Star each of the last three seasons.
After hitting 48 home runs in 2021 and 32 in 2022, Guerrero Jr. finished last season hitting just 26 home runs and a batting average of .264, the second-lowest of his career.
Last season, the Blue Jays were among the best in the American League East as they were in a dogfight all season long with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles. Unfortunately, the Blue Jays would lose momentum after the trade deadline going 30-27, playing just a little bit better than .500.
As the Blue Jays are heading into the 2024 season, they are looking to win their first playoff series with their young core that features sons of former MLB players like Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Cavan Biggio, a group that had many excited of the young future of the organization back in 2019.
If they do end up failing to win in the postseason, rumors have speculated that Toronto could look to move on from its young core and start over, leaving Guerrero Jr. with the possibility to follow his father's footsteps and join the Angels as he will be a free agent for the first time in his career following the 2025 MLB season.