Angels have two top-100 prospects in 2023, who's next in line?
The Los Angeles Angels have two top-100 prospects according to MLB Pipeline. Last season, Reid Detmers (#74) was the only prospect on the Angels' top-100 list heading into the season, and now the Halos have two new faces.
Zach Neto is ranked as the 89th-best prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline. This is Neto's first appearance on MLB Pipeline's top 100 list, and he should climb the rankings with another good year. Neto, the Angels' first-round pick in 2022, has an incredibly bright future. He could potentially be ready to come up at the end of this season if things go really well.
Logan O'Hoppe is the best Angels prospect as he's ranked 53rd on the top-100 list. O'Hoppe was acquired from the Phillies at the deadline and since being acquired has been the best prospect in the system. He was the only top-100 player on the midseason list and for now, is still number one.
Neto and O'Hoppe are Angels top-100 prospects, who's next in line?
The Angels have two top-100 prospects and have another prospect who could soon join the list. There are four or five prospects to keep an eye on as to who's next up.
Edgar Quero is probably the favorite to join the top 100 at some point this season. He's coming off a monster year winning the MVP award of his league. Quero is a catcher who can hit, defend, and run. I expect another great year from the 19-year-old.
Chase Silseth has already debuted in the bigs and could begin this season in the rotation as the sixth starter. If not, Silseth will be in AAA and if he has a big year, could easily make a big jump with how quickly he's risen through the Angels system.
Denzer Guzman was a big Angels international free agency signing not too long ago and at just 18 years old has already played games in Single-A. He was already ranked in the top five in the Angels system according to MLB Pipeline, we could see him jump with a big year.
Another player with an argument is Ky Bush. Bush has been ranked in the top five in the Angels system as well and has made the jump to AA already. Bush was a second-round pick back in 2021 and after posting a 3.67 ERA in 21 AA starts, it's possible we see him in AAA in the not-too-distant future.
Who do you think is the next man up in the Angels system? O'Hoppe and Neto are the consensus top two in the farm right now, but after that many players have an argument.