Angels invite several top prospects to Spring Training
The Los Angeles Angels finally released their list of non-roster invites to Spring Training and as expected, the list is very large.
The Angels are sending 18 players to the World Baseball Classic, so they needed a bunch of extra players just to have a full roster for games. Among the list of players reporting to big league camp are some very exciting young prospects.
The Angels Opening Day roster, barring injuries, is mostly set. Some areas that could be open to competition include catcher, the final spot of the rotation, and the final two spots in the bullpen.
What's exciting about this list of non-roster invitees is we're going to be able to watch several young prospects get a chance to play a lot.
The Angels have a lot of their key players including Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani headed to the WBC. In a normal year, Trout, Ohtani, and the 16 others would be with the Angels for the entirety of Spring Training. While it's always fun to watch those guys, we'll get to see the likes of Edgar Quero, Zach Neto, Sam Bachman, Jordyn Adams, and other intriguing prospects.
We'll see relief pitchers like Ben Joyce and Eric Torres who likely won't make the Opening Day roster but have a very realistic shot at debuting at some point this season. Both are really solid reliever prospects with potential.
Nothing beats watching Trout and Ohtani play, but I'm excited to see how these non-roster invitees fare, especially the good prospects. Who from this list of players are you excited to see the most?