Which players from the Angels are playing in the World Baseball Classic?
Spring Training is near, Los Angeles Angels fans! Pitchers and catchers report very soon and Spring Training games will begin soon after. In just 25 days is the beginning of the World Baseball Classic, and the Angels will be very well attended.
The World Baseball Classic is back for the first time since 2017 due to the pandemic. In that 2017 WBC Team USA beat Team Puerto Rico in the finals. Can USA do it again? They have a really good shot.
The Angels will be without several players during Spring Training but that's okay, as we'll get to watch them on the big stage while watching some players in Spring Training that we might not have gotten to see. More baseball is always better than less! Let's take a look at which Angels players are participating.
Which LA Angels players are participating in the World Baseball Classic?
- USA - Mike Trout (Captain)
- Japan - Shohei Ohtani
- Mexico - Patrick Sandoval, Gerardo Reyes
- Italy - David Fletcher, Glenn Albanese
- Venezuela - Luis Rengifo, Jose Quijada
- Columbia - Gio Urshela, Gustavo Campero
- Israel - Zack Weiss, Jake Kalish
- Dominican Republic - Carlos Estevez, Cesar Valdez
- Panama - Jaime Barria
- Australia - Aaron Whitefield
- Great Britain - D'Shawn Knowles
- China - Alan Carter
The Angels will be sending a whopping 18 players to the WBC this season after sending just five back in 2017. That number would've been at 19 but Max Stassi withdrew from Team Italy so he could have a normal Spring Training.
Mike Trout is the team captain for Team USA which is really cool to see. What I think a lot of Angels fans hope for is to see Trout face off against Shohei Ohtani at some point. It'd be really interesting to see who wins that battle.
While we won't get to see so many key players in Angels Spring Training, we do get to see them play on the big stage in meaningful games which is really fun. Who do you want to see win?