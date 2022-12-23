Angels make Drury signing official, hard-throwing reliever DFA'd
The Los Angeles Angels made the Brandon Drury two-year $17 million dollar deal official yesterday, making him the 41st player on their 40-man roster. As the subsequent transaction to this signing, the Halos Designated Oliver Ortega for Assignment.
Angels DFA hard-throwing reliever Oliver Ortega as roster move for Brandon Drury.
Ortega made the Angels Opening Day roster last season but got off to a rough start in his first appearance as he allowed two runs in two innings. After that though, Ortega pitched really well for the Halos.
Ortega went the next nine appearances and 13.2 innings pitched without allowing a run. He did walk six batter but only allowed six hits in that time.
The right-hander would struggle after that, posting a 5.89 ERA in his final 17 big league appearances. Walks continued to be an issue as he issued 12 free passes in just 18.1 innings pitched.
Ortega displayed good stuff including a fastball that averaged 95.9 mph and a curveball that generated a 45% whiff rate. Opponents hit .286 against that pitch but only had a .205 xBA which is unfortunate.
Ortega made 23 appearances in AAA in addition to his 27 big league appearances but he struggled mightily in Salt Lake and then ended the season on the IL. It's possible one or both of those factors let to the inevitale result.
I like Ortega but the Angels chose to DFA him over the likes of Tucker Davidson or Jose Marte. It's an interesting decision for sure.
The Angels should be fine here and still need to sign another reliever to address what's an average bullpen at best right now.