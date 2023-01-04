Angels make Randazzo hiring official, will call majority of games in 2023
The Los Angeles Angels have made the Wayne Randazzo hiring official. He's expected to call around 130 games in the 2023 season, per Sam Blum of The Athletic, although that number isn't set in stone.
Angels fans finally get somewhat of a consistent play-by-play voice.
130 games isn't 162, but it's pretty darn close. After the constant turnover once Victor Rojas left the organization, Angels fans can finally hear a consistent voice as the play-by-play guy on Bally Sports West.
Randazzo will still work games on Friday nights for Apple TV+, so presumably, those will be the games Vasgergian and O'Neal call. Randazzo called some Friday night games for Apple TV+ last season, including, ironically, a Mets-Angels game. He also, strangely enough, called former Angel Albert Pujols' 700th career home run. The Angels connection was already there for Randazzo.
While it was cool to see a popular name like Vasgergian call some Angels games, it never felt right because of the other duties he has with MLB Network. He was never a consistent presence. O'Neal is better suited for the role in the studio, in my opinion.
Randazzo, the former Mets radio broadcaster, seems to be loved by Mets fans and those who worked with him.
In Randazzo, Angels fans hope they have their consistent TV voice for years to come. At just 38 years old and his entire career in front of him, I believe their dream will become reality.
Here's to many memorable calls, Wayne! We're excited to have you!