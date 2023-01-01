Angels news: 2022 wrap-up, potential Marlins trade, more
The Los Angeles Angels needed a couple of arms heading into the offseason, and I wasn't sure what they'd do in free agency. They ended up signing Tyler Anderson to an awesome deal that I'm really excited about. They have yet to address the other spot.
It's very possible they look to sign one of the remaining free agents like Michael Wacha, Johnny Cueto, or Wade Miley. It's also possible they look into a trade with someone like Luis Rengifo or potential prospects.
A team I thought made sense for the Angels to potentially trade with heading into the offseason was the Marlins. I didn't think a trade was super likely because Miami has some really talented young pitchers and the Halos don't have too many young assets they should be looking to trade, but if the Marlins overvalued someone like Luis Rengifo a trade could've been possible. After Miami signed Jean Segura, I think an Angels trade for one of their talented pitchers is going to be off the table for good.
More Angels news:
The Angels had another disappointing year in 2022 but there were definitely some bright spots. What do you think the best thing was that happened to the club last year?
Steamer usually has pretty accurate predictions for players but their predictions for Mike Trout are flat-out disrespectful. If they're right I'll apologize, but I can't see Trout having the season they're projecting.
MLB news
The Cubs are reportedly in talks with Eric Hosmer. Jon Heyman says they look promising, whether it happens or not remains to be seen.
Not much happened around the league on New Year's Eve. Hopefully GM's (Perry) get stuff done in the not-too-distant future!