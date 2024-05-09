Angels News: Anthony Rendon update, Brandon Drury injury, Zac Kristofak released
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels finally won a series. The Halos took two of three games from the Pittsburgh Pirates this week and will welcome Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals to town for a four-game series starting Thursday.
It had been over a month since the Angels had actually won a series, but maybe this will be springboard for better things to come. The Angels also deepened their roster with the addition of former Atlanta Braves infielder Luis Guillorme.
LA Angels News: Anthony Rendon injury update
Guillrome's addition will help offset the loss of Anthony Rendon, who was moved from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL in order to free up the necessary 40-man roster spot. This is more procedural than anything else, and not necessarily a reflection of the severity of Rendon's injury, but, yeah, he's out for at least two full months.
The Angels' third baseman injured his hamstring running to first base last month. The injury has been deemed a high-grade partial tear of the left hamstring, and Rendon is not expected to return until midseason at the earliest. Rendon landed on the injured list on April 21, and moving him to the 60-day IL guarantees that former All-Star cannot return to the Angels' lineup until late-June.
LA Angels News: Brandon Drury injury
Speaking of injuries to infielders, Brandon Drury left Wednesday's game against the Pirates with tightness in his left hamstring. Drury joins Rendon, Miguel Sanó, and Mike Trout as the Halos' group of walking wounded.
After a successful 2022 season split between the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres, Drury landed a two-year deal with the Angels prior to the 2023 season. Last year saw Drury hit .262 with an .802 OPS and 26 home runs. However, his numbers this season have been quite pedestrian. Drury is hitting just .173/.230/.240 through 30 games.
LA Angels News: Zac Kristofak released
Zac Kristofak has been released by the Angels. The right-hander made one appearance earlier this season and allowed three runs in two innings of work. Kristofak was designated for assignment last week in favor of Willie Calhoun. It's somewhat curious that Kristofak was released and not outrighted to Triple-A, but there may be more at play behind the scenes.