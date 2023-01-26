Angels news: April series, best player to wear number 5, more
The Los Angeles Angels got off to a good start in 2022 thanks to their roster being healthy all at once for once. The Halos even won a series in Houston!
Generally getting off to a good start means a playoff appearance is possible. With the Angels having a better and more importantly deeper roster than we've seen in years, they should be able to withstand a couple of injuries here and there and have a good first month.
It's not going to be easy, but there are three series in April that'll tell us just how good this team is. If the Angels play well, there will be a lot to look forward to heading toward the summer. If not, it might just be another down year in Anaheim.
More Angels news:
Albert Pujols signed his mega-deal with the Angels and expectations were massive. He was supposed to end up as the best Angels player to wear number 5. Pujols wasn't a complete disaster like some other contracts the Halos gave out, but he wasn't anything close to the player he was in St. Louis. With that being said, who is the best Angels player to wear number 5?
MLB News:
The Astros are still looking for a GM after letting James Click go despite winning the World Series. One person they've been linked to is former Angels manager Brad Ausmus. Dana Brown, the Braves' Vice President of Scouting, appears to be the frontrunner right now for the job, but it's possible we could see Ausmus as the GM for a division rival.