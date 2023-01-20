Angels news: best player to wear number 0, luxury tax, more
The Los Angeles Angels have shown interest in signing Gary Sanchez. The two-time all-star is an upgrade over what they have, but won't come cheap. Tim Britton of The Athletic projected him to get two years and $18 million dollars on his contract. While I don't expect him to get that second year, I do expect the AAV to be around that $9 million dollar number.
The Angels have roughly $14 million dollars to spend before entering the luxury tax. As much as I'd love for Arte Moreno to be willing to enter the tax, he has consistently been against doing so. With Moreno looking to sell, now especially won't be the time he'd be willing to do it.
A Gary Sanchez signing if he got what Britton projects would give the Angels roughly $5 million dollars to spend. With multiple holes left to fill, this would mean the Halos would really only be able to focus on one of them. That gives people reasonable cause for concern.
More Angels news:
Only two players have ever worn the number 0 in Angels franchise history. One of them was an Angel for only 27 games while the other wore the uniform for two seasons. Who do you think is the best to wear the number?
MLB News:
Zack Britton held a throwing session last week for teams interested in his services. With Britton having dealt with elbow issues last season and returning from Tommy John Surgery, it makes sense for teams to want to see how he's throwing. The Angels are a team that has been linked to Britton in the past, it's very possible they were one of the teams in attendance.
The Mariners signed former Angel Tommy La Stella to a one-year deal. La Stella was an all-star in 2019 for the Angels but dealt with injuries throughout his tenure. After a rough couple of seasons in San Francisco, La Stella gets a fresh start back in the AL West.
The Royals signed Aroldis Chapman to a one-year deal. Chapman was at one point the most dominant closer in the game. Now he's lost some velocity and isn't the same pitcher he once was. It'll be interesting to see if he has anything left in the tank.