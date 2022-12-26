Angels news: Brandon Drury, MLB news, more
The Los Angeles Angels signed Brandon Drury to add even more length and versatility to a lineup full of it. The Halos already acquired Gio Urshela in a trade who can virtually do everything Drury can do defensively, and he can do it at a higher level.
What Drury has that Urshela doesn't is power. He has lots of it. He hit 28 home runs this past season and I'd expect him to hit another 20+ for the Angels assuming he plays every day. I'd expect him to crush lefties and be an above-average bat for the club at the bottom of the order.
What are your expectations for the newest LA Angel?
More Angels news:
The Angels signed Kevin Padlo to a Minor League deal. Padlo played for three different MLB teams this past season and recorded just four hits in 34 at-bats. He's played for four different teams in his 23 career MLB games.
Padlo is a corner infielder who's hit well and for power in the minors. With all of the infielders the Angels have, especially at the corners, I would be surprised to see Padlo here without a ton of injuries but it's always good to have depth!
MLB news:
Chris Sale is drawing trade interest around the league. With the Angels looking for another starter Sale, of course, would be great but has become incredibly injury-prone, having made just 11 starts in the last three seasons combined. Sale is also owed $27.5 million dollars for this season and next and then has a $20 million dollar vested option for 2025. The Angels are likely not interested, and I can't blame them.
Things have been slow of late due to the Holidays but things should (hopefully) pick up again with some intriguing free agents still available for teams to sign!