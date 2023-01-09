Angels news: Brewers trade target, playoffs, more
The Los Angeles Angels need another starting pitcher. Whether that comes in free agency or in a trade, the Angels should really be adding another starter to round out the rotation.
After the Brewers signed Wade Miley, they added yet another starting pitcher on a team that already had a ton of depth in that area. One name being thrown in trade rumors is Adrian Houser, and he could be someone the Angels target.
He's been a decent back-end starter for the majority of his career but is coming off of a rough season that included time on the IL as well. Should the Angels pursue a Houser trade? Would they be better off in the free agent market?
More Angels news:
The Angels have a very good shot at making the postseason for the first time since 2014. They have the star power, they've made great additions, and have added depth. Perry Minasian addressed a lot of the holes this roster has. It's not perfect, and nothing is guaranteed, but the Angels are in good shape right now.
MLB news:
White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks announced he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Hendriks is one of the better relievers in the game and seems like an awesome guy to be around. Our best wishes go out to him and his family.
The Mets are still considered the most likely landing spot for Carlos Correa in the saga that never ends. Hopefully he, and the other free agents left sign somewhere because things have been awfully quiet.