Angels news: Carlos Correa, shortstops, more
Upgrading at shortstop should have been a priority heading into the offseason, but the Los Angeles Angels have not addressed that position. David Fletcher remains the likely starter as of now, which is not ideal.
There were four star shortstops available in free agency, and one of them remains. Carlos Correa has had a leg issue flare up in both of his physicals with the Giants and Mets, causing both teams to raise questions about going through with their reported commitments.
The Giants did walk away, the Mets very well might as well. If that happens and Correa is a full-on free agent again, the Angels should absolutely sign him. I understand the risk, but the reward is greater.
More Angels news:
The Twins claimed Oliver Ortega off of waivers. Ortega appeared in 27 games for the Angels this past season. He started well but struggled and ended up pitching a lot in the minors.
With the Angels needing an upgrade at shortstop, the team could be interested in signing Elvis Andrus. There's no reported discussion as of yet, but the Angels need a shortstop and he's the best one available other than Correa.
If the Angels were forced to decide between Andrus and what they have, I'd just roll with David Fletcher. Yes, I don't believe Fletcher is good enough to play every day but I also am not a fan of Andrus. He's older, hasn't hit much in his career, and doesn't do much Fletcher can't. He does have more power, but other than that, give me Fletcher.
MLB news:
The Dodgers Designated Trevor Bauer for Assignment. They had until yesterday to decide whether to keep him or get rid of him, and the Dodgers opted to get rid of the controversial starting pitcher. Where Bauer ends up next remains to be seen.
The Padres signed Adam Engel to a one-year deal. Engel could've made some sense for the Angels as a potential fourth outfielder with an elite glove in center field, but he ends up in San Diego.
There're reportedly five teams interested in Pirates star Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds requested a trade after being unable to agree to an extension with Pittsburgh and should be a difference-maker wherever he ends up if he is indeed traded.