Angels news: Ha-Seong Kim, awards, more
Is Ha-Seong Kim a realistic Los Angeles Angels trade target? The Padres have reportedly made the shortstop available after signing Xander Bogaerts this offseason. The Angels need a shortstop and Kim is probably the best shortstop publicly available after the star free agents signed (except Correa?)
The fit is seamless on paper. Kim is elite defensively and had an above average season offensively in 2022. The Angels currently can start Luis Rengifo, a solid hitter but poor defender at short, or David Fletcher who's good defensively but poor offensively. Kim is a complete player.
The issue I find here is the teams likely don't match up trade-wise. The Padres won't be interested in prospects as they're trying to win now. The Angels don't have much to trade outside of guys like Jose Suarez and Jo Adell who I don't know if San Diego would want. I would stay away from trading guys like Patrick Sandoval and Reid Detmers in a Kim trade. It'll be interesting to see if we hear reports of the Angels pursuing this shortstop.
More Angels news:
The Angels are loaded with star power, can they bring home any awards to show for it? The Angels had Shohei Ohtani come close to winning another MVP and his first Cy Young this past season. Mike Trout was in the top-ten of the MVP conversation despite missing 43 games. It's very possible we see some Angels players take home awards.
MLB news:
In addition to Kim, the Padres are listening to offers for center fielder Trent Grisham. This one is a little more interesting as the Padres don't have a surefire center fielder to come and play if Grisham is traded. Could that be Tatis' spot?
The Marlins appear likely to play Jean Segura at third base on Opening Day. With Jazz Chisholm penciled in at second base, the Marlins will likely hold onto shortstop Miguel Rojas. Joey Wendle however, could very well still be available if the Angels were interested in him.