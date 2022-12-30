Angels Rumors: Is Ha-Seong Kim a realistic Angels trade target?
The Los Angeles Angels could really use a shortstop after not signing one of the four major free agents who play the position. As of now, we'd likely see Luis Rengifo and David Fletcher get a majority of the reps at short. Neither player is a primary shortstop.
The San Diego Padres are a team that surprisingly signed one of the four star shortstops, Xander Bogaerts. This was surprising for a couple of reasons. First, the Friars have Fernando Tatis Jr. returning from his year-long absence. He's a shortstop. Next, they have Manny Machado (at least for this season) at third base forcing Bogaerts into the shortstop role. Tatis is going to be an outfielder most likely. Lastly, they have Ha-Seong Kim, a very solid shortstop in his own right, on the roster.
After adding Bogaerts the Padres have made Ha-Seong Kim available. Is he a realistic target for the Angels?
After the Tatis injury heading into the 2022 campaign, Kim was thrust into an everyday role that he really didn't deserve based on his debut season with the Padres. He had just a 73 OPS+ in 117 games in more of a utility role.
To my surprise, Kim turned out to be a really good player in 2022. He slashed .251/.325/.383 with 11 home runs and 59 RBI. He had a 107 OPS+ in 150 games played. Kim also ranked in the 95th percentile in outs above average according to baseball savant. He was above average at the plate and elite defensively.
Kim is making $7 million dollars for each of the next two seasons and has a vesting option for another $7 million dollars for the 2025 campaign. He won't be a free agent until the end of the 2026 campaign.
The 27-year old would fit in really nicely on this team as he'd be an upgrade offensively and defensively. The only issue here is the cost of a trade and the fit.
The Padres aren't going to be searching for prospects after spending all that money on Bogaerts. They also went all-in on trades for Juan Soto and Josh Hader and were three wins away from the World Series. They're going to want MLB talent.
The Angels have MLB talent but do they have enough to land Kim? The Padres could use an arm, would they take Jose Suarez and another piece? I'd assume no. I don't really want the Halos to trade someone like Patrick Sandoval and Reid Detmers in a trade.
Would they have interest in Jo Adell? Probably not, but you never know.
It's rare to see a contender put a really solid shortstop on the trade block, and I'm not sure the Angels are the right partner here. If they'd take Suarez and a prospect I'd be all in. If he went for more than that I'd be hesitant. With how many teams still need a shortstop and the lack of talent left in the FA market, I'm afraid the Halos will be priced out.
Perry should still make a call and try to make a deal. If it works out, the Angels have their shortstop solution. If not, he'll have to look elsewhere.