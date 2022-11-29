Angels news: Halos make another minor move, Jaime Barria, MLB news, more
With Winter Meetings starting less than one week from today, hopefully, we'll see some of the big names sign somewhere so we can get free agency really rolling. There are still so many great players available to sign.
The Angels have been more active than anyone, and made another move last night, signing Chris Devenski to a minor league deal.
This move has zero risk and the potential for a decent reward for an Angels bullpen that needs help. Devenski will go to Spring Training and compete for a bullpen spot. He's the second reliever the Halos have signed to a minor league deal in a week after they signed Jacob Webb to one.
There is still work to be done with this bullpen in terms of adding MLB arms you know will be there on Opening Day, but adding a veteran who's been successful in the past on a minor-league deal can't hurt. Competition is a good thing.
More Angels news
Jaime Barria is a guy who seems to have a bullpen spot locked up with how he pitched last year. I believe he was not as good as the numbers suggest and a major regression is coming. He still should be a decent enough option to serve as a long reliever like he did this past season.
MLB news
The Astros signed Jose Abreu to a three-year $58.5 million dollar deal. Abreu had only 15 home runs this past season but is a major upgrade over Yuli Gurriel and is still a very good hitter. The World Champions get even better with this signing, which is not good for an Angels team in their division trying to get to the postseason.
Tigers legend and future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera announced that the 2023 season will be his last. 2023 is the final guaranteed year of the massive contract he signed back in 2014, so he plans on retiring much as Albert Pujols did when the contract runs out.
The Mariners and Astros are two teams interested in former Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. He's a guy I thought the Angels might be interested in but they traded for Hunter Renfroe so that's not going to happen. He missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing shoulder surgery and being unsigned in free agency but when he was healthy and playing, he was a really good hitter who'd make both Seattle and Houston even better.