Angels news: Halos rotation, Aaron Loup, MLB news, more.
With the Winter Meetings only a little over a week away, hopefully, there will be even more Angels news soon. The Angels have made three big moves this offseason but still have a lot of work to be done if they want to get back to the postseason.
With a big-name shortstop unlikely to join the fold, the Angels' focus should really be on pitching and depth. The Angels could use another starter and two or three bullpen arms.
More Angels news
How well do you think the Angels rotation stacks up against the rest of MLB? They were sixth in rotation ERA in 2022 and just added Tyler Anderson who was an all-star. It'll be a fun rotation to watch for sure.
Yesterday I reacted to your trades which was really fun. Some were solid proposals, others I can't see happening. This is something I will be doing again so keep your eye out for that!
We also evaluated Aaron Loup's first season as an Angel. He's someone who will have to step up in 2022 to help improve this bullpen and help the Angels make the postseason.
MLB news
Carlos Santana signed a one-year $6.7 million dollar deal with the Pirates. This is one of their most expensive signings in recent memory which is troublesome. It's good to see the Pirates at least appearing to try and win more than 60 games.
The White Sox are showing interest in Mike Clevinger. This is a player I believe the Angels should stay far away from, so if the White Sox are interested in signing him then that's perfectly fine with me.