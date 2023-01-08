Angels news: Impact players, Zack Greinke, more
The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly looking for more impact players according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. What exactly that means is unclear. He said the Angels pursued Nathan Eovaldi because he'd be an impact arm. That doesn't mean they're going to pursue another starting pitcher if they don't think one will make an impact.
In free agency, there isn't much impact left as it's already the second week of January. There's Carlos Correa, but that's very unlikely. Other than that, what is available?
Could impact be found in the bullpen? Andrew Chafin, Michael Fulmer, and Matt Moore are all coming off of very impactful seasons. Could the Angels think someone like Johnny Cueto or Michael Wacha is impactful? Could a trade be in the works? It'll be interesting to find out what the Angels deem to be "impactful."
More Angels news:
There're some pros and cons to signing Zack Greinke. The former Angel is a free agent and intends on pitching in his age-39 season. With a hole in the back end of the rotation, Greinke is one of the better free agent arms available. Could the Angels try and bring him back to Anaheim? Could they just roll with internal candidates?
MLB news:
The Mariners signed A.J. Pollack to a one-year $7 million dollar deal. The Mariners had been quiet in free agency thus far but made a really smart move by signing Pollack for very cheap money only committing one year. Pollack will be the 11th outfielder added to the Mariners' 40-man roster, so expect Jerry Dipoto to try and work out some trades (just never with the Angels.)
The Phillies acquired Gregory Soto in a deal that sent three depth pieces, headlined by Matt Vierling and Nick Maton to Detroit. Soto was the Tigers' closer and while he walks way too many hitters, he has unbelievable stuff and should provide a big boost to what was a lackluster bullpen. Vierling was getting playoff starts as the center fielder against left-handed pitching. It's possible we see the Phillies make a signing to try and replace him.