Angels news: Intriguing minor league signing, International signings, more
The Los Angeles Angels signed Taylor Jones to a minor league deal. Jones was in the Astros system for six seasons before being designated for assignment and being picked up by the Giants. San Francisco opted to DFA this first baseman and he signed with the Angels soon after.
Jones is a guy who has always hit well in the minors but has been blocked by the likes of Yuli Gurriel, Alex Bregman, and Michael Brantley. He's a first baseman with the ability to play third base and left field.
While he's unlikely to make the Opening Day roster I wouldn't be shocked to see Jones get brought up at some point if the Angels deal with injuries. He's performed well against lefties in the minors and majors and would make an intriguing platoon partner with Jared Walsh at first base.
More Angels news:
Yesterday was the first day of the International Free Agency signing period and the Angels wasted no time, signing 18 free agents to deals. Felix Morrobel headlined the class and received a $900,000 signing bonus. It's hard to predict the future of these prospects as they're so young but hopefully the Angels found something with at least one of these guys.
MLB News:
The Angels weren't the only team signing international free agents. The Padres signed the best one on the market, Ethan Salas, for a $5.6 million dollar signing bonus. Salas is a catcher who has superstar potential but is only 16 years old so again, it's hard to project. The Angels went with more of a quantity-over-quality approach.
The Red Sox have interest in free agents Elvis Andrus and Jurickson Profar. With Trevor Story going down with injury and Xander Bogaerts departing in free agency the interest in Andrus makes a lot of sense but Profar is more of a left fielder and the Sox signed Masataka Yoshida to play that position. Profar did play some shortstop in the past but hasn't played there for years.