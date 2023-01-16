Angels news: Felix Morrobel headlines 18 IFA signings
The International Free Agency period opened yesterday and the Los Angeles Angels wasted little time getting in on the action. They brought in a whopping 18 international free agents on the first day. 11 of these prospects came from the Dominican Republic, six came from Venezuela, and the last one from Panama.
Angels sign 18 international free agents including Felix Morrobel.
International Free Agency is no easy task to tackle as these prospects are so young and so hard to predict. The best prospect the Angels signed was 17-year-old shortstop Felix Morrobel.
Morrobel was the 50th ranked International prospect in the top 50 according to MLB.com. He's a solid defender who scouts project has the chance to remain a shortstop. He's a line-drive hitter who might form more power as he matures into his body. He's an athletic switch hitter who the Angels have shown interest in for a while.
At age 17 it's hard to predict a future for Morrobel or any of these signees. His $900,000 signing bonus was a little less than a quarter of the Angels budget. Remember, they lost $500,000 of international money for signing Noah Syndergaard last offseason. They will lose another $500,000 of it next year for signing Tyler Anderson this offseason.
Some teams opted to sign top players available for most or all of their budget while the Angels opted to spread their budget around. In 2021 the Halos brought in Edgar Quero, a guy who's blossomed into one of the top prospects in the system, and might be a top-100 prospect soon, for only $200,000 in a class headlined by Denzer Guzman, another top prospect.
You never truly know what you're going to get from young players like this but the Angels appear to have something with Quero and might have something with Morrobel or any of the other prospects here. It'll be exciting to watch them develop.