Angels news: Jo Adell, Angels bullpen, MLB news, more
The Los Angeles Angels should trade Jo Adell now before it's too late. The Angels have their starting outfield solidified with Taylor Ward, Mike Trout, and Hunter Renfroe being the trio the Angels will send out on Opening Day.
Jo Adell was at one point considered a future star, but things haven't panned out for him and now he doesn't have a path to playing time even if he does make the roster, which I don't think is very likely at this point.
Teams still likely value Adell a little bit because of his age (23) and his tools. He's fast and can hit for power. His tools haven't translated at all, but teams always think they can turn players around. Just look at the Angels trading for Mickey Moniak.
It's an unfortunate outcome, but trading Adell is better than him just sitting in the minors where we know he can hit.
More Angels news:
The Angels need these relievers to step up in 2023 for them to have any shot at the postseason. With a limited budget and other holes to address, the Angels need guys like Loup and Tepera to show fans why the team signed them. They also need Jimmy Herget to prove 2022 was not a fluke and truly take a late-inning role.
The Angels have made some bullpen signings but they're just depth. The Halos will add at least one, hopefully, more relievers. But they still need these players to step up.
MLB news:
The Astros are reportedly going to meet with Willson Contreras at the Winter Meetings. Houston tried to trade for him at the trade deadline and came incredibly close but the Astros owner, Jim Crane, nixed the deal. Now Houston has a chance to sign him without trading prospects to acquire him. The defending champs already signed Jose Abreu so signing Contreras at a spot they've been weak at offensively for years would make them even more formidable which is bad news for the Angels.
The Phillies have made Trea Turner their top priority. They made a surprise run to the World Series and don't appear to be slowing down. Turner would be a great fit in Philadelphia and he'd make a scary lineup just that much better.
The Blue Jays signed Don Mattingly to be their bench coach. Mattingly just left the Marlins after an underwhelming tenure there and joins John Schneider's staff. Schneider is entering his first full season as manager so having someone as experienced as Mattingly guiding him should help.
The Mariners signed Trevor Gott to a one-year deal. After trading Erik Swanson to Toronto for Teoscar Hernandez, the Mariners had a need in the bullpen. Gott is nowhere near as good as Swanson but is a decent arm to join a stout bullpen.