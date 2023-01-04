Angels news: Jo Adell trade proposal, power rankings, more
The Los Angeles Angels do not have much of a role for Jo Adell after trading for Hunter Renfroe. Taylor Ward and Mike Trout take up the other two outfield spots, meaning Adell is ticketed for AAA or the fourth outfielder spot. Mickey Moniak is in a similar boat.
With Adell not having much of a role here, the Angels should look to see if they can use him in a trade to help them in 2023.
One trade proposal found on the Locked on Angels podcast makes a lot of sense for the Angels.
More Angels news:
The Angels have one very important X-Factor. If he's healthy and the player he was brought here to be, the ceiling of this team changes dramatically. If he's injured again, the Angels might finish closer to their floor.
The Angels were projected to be incredibly average in ESPN's first 2023 predictions. In MLB.com's first power rankings of 2023, they have the Angels being even worse. Not ideal.
MLB news:
The Twins have shown interest in starting pitcher Michael Wacha. The Angels should be showing interest there as well as they need another starting pitcher and Wacha is coming off a really good year with Boston.
The Nationals signed Dominic Smith to a one-year deal. Smith was a first round pick who broke out in the shortened 2020 season but has struggled mightily since. He has a chance to revitalize his career playing everyday in Washington.