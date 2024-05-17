Angels News: LAA trade for Pirates pitcher, key infielder returns, Amir Garrett DFA'd
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels have made a flurry of transactions over the past week. Of course, when it seems as if half your roster has landed on the injured list, there's bound to be no shortage of moves GM Perry Minasian and the rest of the Angels' front office have to make.
Over the last week, the Angels have added Niko Goodrum and Luis Guillorme while also recalling shortstop Kyren Paris and releasing pitcher Zac Kristofak. But on Thursday, the Angels swung another trade — this time with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
LA Angels News: Pirates pitcher Roansy Contreras traded to LAA
According to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com, the Pirates have traded pitcher Roansy Contreras to the Angels. No return has been reported yet, but Contreras was designated for assignment late last week.
Contreras has experience as both a starter and reliever but has spent the 2024 season in the Pirates bullpen. The right-hander was a former top prospect in the New York Yankees farm system at one point during his career, but has been on a downhill slide since last season.
Since 2023, Contreras is 4-7 with a 6.17 ERA, 5.15 FIP, and 1.583 WHIP. There's also been a tremendous downturn in his velocity over the past two seasons. But given the current state of the Angels bullpen, LA would be foolish not to at least give him a shot.
LA Angels News: Luis Rengifo activated from IL
In addition to the trade with the Pirates, the Angels also activated Luis Rengifo from the injured list. The Angels' infielder had been sidelined for a week and a half with an illness that resulted in blisters on his feet.
Of course, a corresponding move was necessary. The Angels optioned both Goodrum and Davis Daniel to Triple-A Salt Lake in order to make room on the active roster. Goodrum has drawn the ire of the Angels' fanbase lately for his poor plate discipline and bungling defense, so the fans at Angel Stadium will be glad to see Rengifo back in the lineup.
LA Angels News: LHP Amir Garrett designated for assignment
While it seems as though all the Angels have done of late has included multiple additions, there have been some subtractions as well. The latest roster casualty was Amir Garrett.
The left-handed reliever was designated for assignment on Wednesday. Garrett appeared in six games for the Halos and posted a 5.06 ERA with 11 strikeouts and five walks. This move cleared the way for LA to add Contreras.