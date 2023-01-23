Angels news: Logan O'Hoppe, change in ownership, more
There're arguments to be made as to whether Logan O'Hoppe should be on the Los Angeles Angels Opening Day roster or not. The Angels' top prospect was acquired in a trade with the Phillies at the deadline when the Halos sent Brandon Marsh to Philadelphia.
O'Hoppe had a monster year offensively in AA but didn't record a single plate appearance in AAA. He was called up for the final week of the season so the Angels could see what they had, and he looked pretty good recording four hits in 14 at-bats.
Should the Angels give O'Hoppe, the player with the most upside but also the most uncertainty a shot? Should they roll with Max Stassi and Matt Thaiss? Should they sign a free agent like Gary Sanchez? All three options make some sort of sense.
More Angels news:
A change in Angels ownership has been a long time coming. We've seen a team like the Mets change their franchise completely once they finally got Steve Cohen, an owner willing to do whatever it takes to win, in charge. Nothing is guaranteed, but we've seen Arte Moreno fail year after year and not go to the lengths a big market owner should be going to. It's been time for a change.
MLB news:
Former Angel Mike Ford has signed a minor league deal with the Mariners. Ford appeared in 28 games for the Angels last season and was part of the glaring depth problem surrounding the team.
Several key free agents including pitchers Michael Wacha, Zack Greinke, and relievers Michael Fulmer and Andrew Chafin remain available. Hopefully there will be more movement soon as pitchers and catchers report in less than a month.