Angels news: Missed starting pitching targets, Perry Minasian, more
The Los Angeles Angels have made it clear they're looking for another starter. They seemed to be very in on Nathan Eovaldi but he signed a two-year $34 million dollar deal with the Rangers. There's a vesting option and other incentives that would get the value of the deal to three years $63 million dollars, the exact value of Chris Bassitt's deal with Toronto. An overpay for sure.
While Texas overpaid and is taking on the big risk of hoping Eovaldi stays at least somewhat healthy, they did get better with this signing. They've added Eovaldi, Andrew Heaney, and of course, Jacob deGrom to a rotation that needed arms. Texas should have a very good staff when healthy and that's not good for the Angels.
The Angels will now have to pivot to another starter. Arms that can be acquired on cheap deals like Corey Kluber, Johnny Cueto, and Michael Wacha remain available. Let's see what Perry Minasian decides to do.
More Angels news:
Speaking of Perry Minasian, it'd be very nice if he'd act a little more like his former boss in Atlanta, Alex Anthopoulos. The Braves General Manager has put on a show extending his young stars on very team-friendly contracts early on. He just extended Sean Murphy on a long-term deal that bought out virtually all of his prime years. Perry Minasian has some players he can do this with, and that'd help save the Angels money in the long run. This would help them put the necessary pieces around the likes of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani long term.
What do you think the biggest surprise has been so far this offseason? The Angels have acted surprisingly competent which is nice to see. I know there have been some disappointments like not singing a shortstop but did anyone realistically expect the Halos to sign one of the stars available?
MLB news:
The Pirates signed Rich Hill to a one-year $8 million dollar deal. Hill is going to be 43 years old by Opening Day but is still a decent back-end starter. Pittsburgh gets a starter who if he pitches well will likely be in another uniform down the stretch in exchange for an asset. Hill is a pitcher the Angels were interested in earlier this offseason.