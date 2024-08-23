Angels News: Perry Minasian contract details, Mickey Moniak injury, Griffin Canning
By PJ Potter
The LA Angels are looking ahead to 2025 and beyond as they plan to stick with the front office that has overseen some turmoil the last few years.
As early as this past offseason, Angels fans yearned for the club to sign the Japanese superstar to a long-term deal last offseason, hoping to save the franchise, and maybe even contend for a division title. That obviously did not happen, as Ohtani signed with the Angels' crosstown rival to a mega deal. The pain ensued.
Fast forward to August 2024 and the Angels actually gave a contract extension to a big name within the organization. Unfortunately and unsurprisingly, it just so happens to be a deal with the man who could not keep Ohtani.
LA Angels News: Perry Minasian Signs Contract Extension
The 44-year-old general manager was going into his final season with the Halos and his new deal keeps him as the team's decision-maker through 2026.
Los Angeles had an opportunity to go another direction and give someone else a chance to turn the team around, but they opted to keep Minasian. Entering August 23, the Angels are 277-337 since he took over in 2021, which is unacceptable to everyone besides Arte Moreno.
The Angels have seen plenty of turnover the last few years, highlighted by the carousel of managers since Minasian was named GM. Joe Maddon, Phil Nevin and Ron Washington have all now coached under Minasian. We'll see if Washington sticks around.
LA Angels News: Mickey Moniak exits Thursday's game
On Aug. 22, Angels center fielder Mickey Moniak left the game in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Blue Jays after he was hit by a pitch in the top half of the inning.
Kevin Pillar took over for Moniak as the Halos fell, 5-3 to Toronto.
Citing irritation in his left elbow, Moniak's X-ray results came back negative, and he hopefully won't sidelined for long.
Moniak, 26, is batting .223 in 102 games this season with eight home runs and 15 doubles. He's turned it around a bit after a really bad start to 2024, but he'll need to finish 2024 strong to make a convincing case to stick around in 2025.
LA Angels News: Griffin Canning holds Toronto scoreless
Griffin Canning finally showed some life. On Thursday night, the right-hander fired six scoreless relief frames against the Blue Jays, striking out six hitters while allowing just two hits and no walks.
He entered in the third inning after Brock Burke and Mike Baumann opened the contest with one inning apiece. They combined for five runs allowed.
Among the 80 earned runs surrederd by Canning this season, 41 of them have come in the first and second innings. Perhaps it was a smart move to wait for Canning to toe the rubber, although it was too little, too late to muster a win.
This outing is just the second one this season that has gone scoreless for the right-hander. The other one happened on May 10 against the Royals, when he hurled 5 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.
Overall, Canning is 4-11 with a 5.18 ERA in 139 innings with 102 strikeouts in 2024.