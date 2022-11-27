Angels news: Potential FA target, MLB news, more
Yesterday was another very uneventful day with not much news involving the Angels or MLB in general. The Angels have made the biggest moves of the offseason so far, we still don't know where guys like Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom are going to sign. Once there's news involving a big name, hopefully that'll lead to some action.
One target for the Angels who isn't necessarily a big name but would be very impactful is Seth Lugo. He'd be a big piece in a lackluster bullpen who can pitch to righties and lefties and go multiple innings if need be. He's a veteran this bullpen lacks and would be a big upgrade.
More Angels news
Jim Bowden of The Athletic released an article highlighting the needs and solutions for each AL team. His needs and solutions for the Angels made absolutely no sense. He was suggesting areas they already covered and highlighted names that seem very far-fetched as the Angels aren't a team that's seen as likely to spend a boatload of money on a free agent and they don't have the high-end prospects to make a major splash in the trade market.
MLB News
With Trea Turner seemingly unlikely to remain a Dodger, the club has expressed interest in Brewers shortstop Willy Adames. I'm not sure he'll get traded, but he's a name I threw out there for the Angels to possibly make a call on.
The Mariners look to continue adding to an already stacked outfield as they've reached out to free agents Brandon Nimmo and Andrew Benintendi. Seattle already has a bunch of quality outfielders, so signing another one means they'll be active in the trade market. Angels fans should not want to see Seattle land another quality player after they already traded for Teoscar Hernandez.
Young Rangers infielders Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith have both drawn trade interest. Texas is a team that's been linked to Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodon after signing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last year. If they trade these young infielders for more established players while signing an ace like deGrom or Rodon, the Rangers would be much better than they have been in recent memory which is also not good for the Angels.