Jim Bowden's Angels needs and solutions make no sense
Jim Bowden of The Athletic wrote a piece highlighting each AL team's most pressing needs and solutions in the trade and free agency market to fill them.
Bowden's analysis of the Angels situation makes no sense
Bowden says the Angels need a shortstop, a corner outfielder, a left-handed starting pitcher, and a utility infielder. Let's go through them one by one.
Shortstop is most definitely a need. David Fletcher is not the answer there and the Angels should most definitely look to improve there.
Corner outfielder? The Angels just traded for Hunter Renfroe which he highlights in his article. The outfield is set with Taylor Ward in left, Mike Trout in center, and Renfroe in right.
Left-handed starting pitcher? The Angels just signed one in Tyler Anderson. He's the fourth lefty out of six starters. They need ANOTHER one?
A utility infielder couldn't hurt, but the Angels literally just traded for one in Gio Urshela. Depth never hurts, but it isn't some pressing need.
His targets are pretty unrealistic as well. In free agency he has them going after Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson for shortstop. While it'd be awesome to see them come to Anaheim, the Angels are close to the tax and likely won't enter it. I can't see Moreno committing long-term to a shortstop while trying to sell.
His trade targets for shortstop are Gleyber Torres, Nico Hoerner, and Willy Adames. These guys make more sense than the free agent targets in my opinion but I wouldn't target Torres to play shortstop if I'm the Angels.
Bowden has the Angels connected to big-name outfielders as well, including Brandon Nimmo, Cody Bellinger, Andrew Benintendi, and Bryan Reynolds. They don't have a need in the outfield anymore, so none of them make sense.
The Angels portion of this article makes absolutely no sense as most of the needs he has listed have already been filled.