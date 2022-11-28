Angels news: Potential FA target off the board, Anthony Rendon, MLB news, more.
A potential Los Angeles Angels free agent target is off the board as Mike Clevinger signed a one-year deal with the White Sox worth a little over $8 million dollars.
I believe this is a good thing for the Angels, as Clevinger did not look like the pitcher he once was. If he does revert back to his old form then this deal will be a steal for the White Sox. I wouldn't count on it, though. The Angels do still need one more starting pitcher, so I'm curious to see what Perry Minasian is up to with the Winter Meetings next week.
More Angels news
Anthony Rendon is going to be an Angel on Opening Day, whether you like it or not. There is no way they can get off of his massive contract without releasing him, and if he stays healthy, I think he'll surprise some people. Gio Urshela can give him more days off to keep his body fresh, and hopefully, the production will follow.
MLB News
The Dodgers continue to be interested in just about every major free agent, as they were linked to Xander Bogaerts. With Trea Turner likely leaving, Bogaerts could be a free agent who replaces him.
The Dodgers were also connected to Alex Reyes, a pitcher I think the Angels should consider. Reyes is a risk as he's dealt with injuries, but he has electric stuff and has been really good when healthy.
Aristides Aquino, a once-promising Reds outfielder, signed a deal in the NPB. Aquino was known as "The Punisher" because of his big power bat. Aquino had a ton of power and a very strong arm but never seemed to put it together offensively at the big league level outside of one huge month when he first came up.