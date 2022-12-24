Angels news: Rengifo+Fletcher, send in your mock trades, more
It's that time again! Last month we graded submitted fan proposals and had a blast! There were some good and some not-so-great ones too. The Los Angeles Angels have different needs now and I want you to let me know what trades you believe they should make to improve the ballclub for 2023.
Try to make them as realistic as possible. They're more fun to react to when there's a chance of it actually happening! With the Angels likely not having much more money to spend, they might need to make a big trade to fill the remaining holes on the roster.
More Angels news:
What does the Brandon Drury signing mean for Luis Rengifo and David Fletcher? Could the Angels still be on the lookout for a shortstop? Could someone like Rengifo be used as trade bait for that? Could they just stick with Rengifo and Fletcher at short? They have a lot of options.
MLB news:
The big blockbuster of the day had the Blue Jays acquiring Daulton Varsho from the Diamondbacks in exchange for Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Varsho is one of the most underrated players in baseball who just had a 4.9 bWAR season. He makes the Jays much better while Toronto traded for their catcher surplus. The Diamondbacks had an outfield surplus so they traded Varsho to acquire their catcher of the future in Moreno. Gurriel was a good get too. I think both teams did very well here. I'm just happy the Astros didn't get Varsho as they were interested earlier on this offseason.
The Phillies signed Craig Kimbrel to a one-year $10 million dollar deal. I thought the Angels could've been in on him as he's a guy with tremendous late-game experience who could have really helped the bullpen. He's not as dominant as he once was, but he's still a good reliever.
The Giants signed Taylor Rogers to a three-year $33 million dollar deal. Rogers is another reliever I wanted but for three years at that price, thanks but no thanks. Rogers gets to join his twin brother Tyler in the Giants bullpen which is very fun.
The Giants also signed Michael Conforto to a two-year $36 million dollar deal. The contract includes an opt-out after the first year. Conforto is a really good player who struggled in 2021 and missed all of 2022 after undergoing shoulder surgery. The interesting thing about this signing is Conforto's recent injury doesn't seem to scare them but an eight-year-old injury was enough to back them out of arguably their biggest signing in franchise history with Carlos Correa.