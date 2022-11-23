Angels news: Send us your trade ideas, Hunter Renfroe trade, and more
Good morning Angels fans! Things were getting a little quiet before last night when the Angels made another move in what's been an eventful offseason already, acquiring Hunter Renfroe from the Brewers.
Renfroe is a massive upgrade in left field over the likes of Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak. He's hit at least 25 home runs in every full season he's played and has one of the best outfield arms in the game as well.
Renfroe can slot right into the middle of the order and provide protection to someone like Anthony Rendon who likely is going to hit behind the Trout and Ohtani combo.
More LA Angels news
What's next for the Angels remains to be seen, but they're much better today than the team that won 73 games. They could use a shortstop, some bullpen help, and another starter. Let's hope Perry has more moves up his sleeve!
Send us trade ideas!
Over on our Twitter, we're giving you guys the chance to submit your trade ideas! We're going to write something up grading the proposals you guys send in. There have been some fun ones already commented so be sure to participate before it's too late!
More MLB news
Aaron Judge was in San Francisco yesterday and had a visit with the Giants. Could he end up signing there? I still think he returns to the Yankees. What do you think?
MLB has announced the winners of the comeback player of the year award. Justin Verlander won in the AL beating out Mike Trout. Albert Pujols won it in the NL.
That's it for today, Angels fans. Check back tomorrow for more news and updates!