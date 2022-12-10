Angels news: Shohei Ohtani update, offseason grades, more
The Los Angeles Angels plan on using Shohei Ohtani as a starting pitcher every sixth day instead of every sixth game. This might not seem like a big deal, but using him every sixth day instead of game means he'd pick up a couple of extra starts throughout the season. This could be the decider when discussing whether the Halos make the playoffs or not.
Ohtani is the ace of the Angels staff and is one of the five or ten best pitchers in the game. The Angels get less out of him because of their six-man rotation but will get him closer to the normal 32 starts made by pitchers in five-man rotations by using him every sixth day.
More Angels news:
What grade would you put on the Angels offseason thus far? Jim Bowden of The Athletic shared his analysis of all 30 MLB teams and what they've done this offseason. He cited all the moves the Angels have made and gave the Halos a fair grade in my opinion.
The offseason is far from over, but it's encouraging to see the Angels on the right path toward postseason contention.
MLB news:
The Nationals signed Trevor Williams to a two-year $13 million dollar deal. Williams had a nice year switching back and forth from the rotation to the bullpen for the Mets. I thought he made some sense for the Angels sixth starter spot.
Carlos Rodon, the best pitcher left in free agency by far, is seeking a seven-year deal. With his injury history, I wouldn't go near seven years on a contract with him. With Jacob deGrom getting five years being four years older and having even more injury issues I guess this ask makes some sort of sense. I'm sure a desperate team will give that to him.
The Athletics made their second signing of the offseason, inking Jace Peterson on a two-year $9.5 million dollar deal. It's weird to see Oakland actually spending money, even if it isn't much.
The Braves have reportedly had "minimal contact" with their free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. I find this odd as Swanson is a key piece to what the Braves do. The Braves have their core locked up on cheap deals so they can most definitely afford to pay Swanson. I wish the Angels would be in on him but there hasn't been anything linking the Halos to one of the top shortstops left.