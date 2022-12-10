MLB insider hands out Angels offseason grade
Jim Bowden of The Athletic wrote up a piece handing out grades to all 30 MLB teams for how they've done so far this offseason (subscription required).
Bowden went into detail of every move each team made and came up with a final grade.
There has been a lot of player movement so far, and most of the prominent free agents are off the board.
MLB Insider hands out offseason grade for the LA Angels
The offseason is far from over, but the most eventful part, the Winter Meetings, are over. While the Angels were pretty quiet at the Winter Meetings, only making one move of note, they were one of, if not the most active team in the league before the meetings.
The first move the Angels made was signing Tyler Anderson to a three-year $39 million dollar deal. This is a move that I thought at the time made a lot of sense for the Angels as they got at worst an innings eater who gives them a chance to win every sixth game and at best, an all-star. The contract he got seemed cheap at the time and can be looked at as a steal with the contracts handed out to pitchers. Four years $72 million dollars for Taijuan Walker?
The next move made was trading for Gio Urshela. The fit here is still hard to see as he's a primary third baseman who has little experience around the diamond, but the Angels plan to use him all around the diamond. He's an upgrade over someone like Matt Duffy or Andrew Velazquez who the Angels relied on when players were hurt.
The Angels next trade was for Hunter Renfroe. This seems like a slam dunk for the Halos as they really didn't give much of anything up for a guy who can hit 25+ homers and slot in behind the likes of Trout, Ohtani, and Rendon in the middle of the lineup. He's a massive upgrade over Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak.
The move the Angels made at the Winter Meetings was signing Carlos Estevez to a two-year $14 million dollar deal. I think this contract is a tad expensive but the reliever market is pretty crazy right now. He's coming off his best year and has always been good outside of Coors Field. I expect him to fit nicely.
Bowden says Anthony Rendon is his favorite for Comeback Player of the Year as of now. If his prediction comes true, and Trout and Ohtani stay healthy, this Angels team has the chance to be really good. A healthy Rendon would be the biggest acquisition of all.
Bowden gave the Angels a B+ for the moves they've made so far and it's hard to argue that. I'd really like for the Angels to add another starter, reliever, and a shortstop, but they've addressed needs and filled them admirably.
The Angels opted to spread their money around which is something they hadn't done in the past. They're opting to focus on the many holes the team had in general rather than sign a star. The Angels could've just signed someone like Xander Bogaerts to play short but focused on the whole team instead.
I personally would give the Angels a B or B+ for their offseason moves so far. There're still holes that need to be addressed if they want to compete in this division. If they address them, my grade would improve. If they don't it'd go down.