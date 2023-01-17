Angels news: Taylor Ward, an outfielder at shortstop, more
The Los Angeles Angels could use an upgrade at shortstop. With all of the star shortstops who were free agents officially off the board, the Halos don't have many options. They could pursue someone like Elvis Andrus, they could try and find a trade, or they can stick with what they've got.
Sticking with what they have is probably what'll end up happening, but it's never a bad idea to think out of the box. There's a free agent still available who used to play shortstop but has been an outfielder since 2018.
This free agent would be a pretty sizeable upgrade over David Fletcher but an obvious downgrade defensively. Should the Angels pursue Jurickson Profar to play shortstop? It's an unorthodox idea, but one worth thinking about.
More Angels news:
Taylor Ward broke out in 2022 and was an elite hitter. He had a higher WRC+ than players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alex Bregman, and Xander Bogaerts. He had the same fWAR as Juan Soto despite playing in 21 fewer games than the star outfielder. What should the expectations be in 2023? I believe since he played half of the season hurt, he should be even better! An all-star appearance should be the expectation for this outfielder.
The White Sox signed former Angel Keynan Middleton to a minor league deal. Middleton looked really good as an Angel before undergoing Tommy John Surgery. He hasn't been the same since. Hopefully he finds a home in Chicago.
MLB news:
The Royals are hoping for an incentive-based deal with Zack Greinke. Why this is their thinking I have no idea as Greinke has been a consistent pitcher for two decades now and is one of the more reliable options when it comes to taking the ball every fifth or sixth day. If the Angels are interested, guaranteeing him more money than Kansas City shouldn't be hard. Another starter is needed and Greinke is one of the better ones left.
Jorge Alfaro signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox. The Angels are reportedly involved in the catcher market and Alfaro was one of the better ones still available in free agency. I'm not opposed to them bringing a catcher in to create competition with Logan O'Hoppe, but I don't want one on a MLB deal.
The Astros have interviewed three candidates that we know of for their vacant GM position. Houston surprisingly parted ways with James Click after winning the World Series. I have no idea why but am thankful for it.