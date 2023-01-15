Angels news: The catching market, reasons to be pessimistic, more
The Los Angeles Angels made a trade acquiring Logan O'Hoppe at the trade deadline for Brandon Marsh. Giving up on Marsh was tough, but acquiring a talent like O'Hoppe at the catcher position made all the sense in the world. Except if you are going to block him.
The Angels reportedly went hard after Willson Contreras before he signed with the Cardinals. While I believe they would've been better off spending their money another way, I can't fault them too much for going after an all-star. What I can fault them for is still being active in the catcher market.
The Angels are reportedly still interested in bringing in a catcher. The options left in free agency include guys like Gary Sanchez, Roberto Perez, and Jorge Alfaro. The Angels already have an underwhelming catcher in Max Stassi, I'd rather them not bring another one in. If they decide O'Hoppe isn't ready on Opening Day, wait until he is ready. Don't block him for the entire season just to bring in Gary Sanchez or some other marginal (if even) upgrade.
More Angels news:
Last week I listed three reasons why the Angels will make the postseason, and now I'm playing devil's advocate. There're reasons why you should be optimistic, but I also understand those who are pessimistic. This Angels team is pretty good if they can stay healthy and perform to expectations. If the injury bug bites hard again and the new pieces underwhelm, it'll be another long summer in Anaheim.
Austin Warren was DFA'd when the Angels signed Brett Phillips. He cleared waivers and was sent to AAA. Warren was really good for the Angels in limited action in 2021 but struggled mightily this past season when at the big league level and dealt with a couple of injuries as well. Hopefully he regains his form in AAA.
MLB News:
The Cubs signed Trey Mancini to a two-year deal. Chicago continues to add and have a team that could possibly finish in second place in the Central and maybe even compete for a playoff spot if things go right.
Frankie Montas could reportedly miss the first month of the season due to shoulder inflammation. New York acquired Montas at the trade deadline from the Athletics and he struggled while also dealing with injury. This is just the latest blow for Montas after the trade.