Angels news: Trade candidates, MLB news, more
The Los Angeles Angels are not done adding. They were in on Willson Contreras which tells me there is still plenty of money to spend, and that's a great thing. While they do have money to spend, the free agency market is quickly drying up.
Two of the four big name shortstops have signed, and most of the starting pitchers the Angels were linked to have signed as well. Even Kenley Jansen, a possible Angels target signed elsewhere. With that in mind, trades can always happen.
The Angels have a plethora of trade candidates who could be available for a variety of reasons. The Angels have holes to address still even after the moves they've made so doing so via trade is becoming increasingly likely with more free agents signing elsewhere.
MLB news:
The Dodgers in one of their biggest moves of the offseason so far signed Jason Heyward to a minor league deal. In all seriousness, this can end up being a good move as Heyward was released by the Cubs and could be a solid fourth outfielder.
The Mets re-signed Brandon Nimmo on an eight-year $162 million dollar deal. Eight years is crazy but it kept the AAV at a reasonable amount and gave the Mets their center fielder back. Nimmo had plenty of interest because the outfield market, particularly in center field, is just so weak after Aaron Judge signed. Thankfully the Angels have Mike Trout for a very long time.
The Mets continued to spend as they signed David Robertson to a one-year $10 million dollar deal. I thought Robertson would've been a nice fit with the Angels as a veteran with extensive playoff experience but he goes to a surefire contender in New York. At $10 million dollars I don't know if the Angels would've even considered even with it only being for one year.