Every Angels trade candidate and why they could go
The Los Angeles Angels have already made two trades this offseason to try and improve their roster, acquiring Hunter Renfroe and Gio Urshela in separate deals. Perry Minasian likely has more up his sleeve.
The Angels have quite a few theoretical trade candidates on their roster who could be moved. Not all of them will, but I'd be surprised if Minasian wasn't fielding calls for these players.
Who are they and why could they be dealt?
1) LA Angels trade candidate Jared Walsh doesn't have a guaranteed place to play every day
I'm a big believer in Jared Walsh's bat and wish he wasn't on the block but after the Gio Urshela trade, Minasian is likely fielding calls on the slugger. Walsh struggled mightily in 2022 but it's fair to attribute that to injury. I expect a big bounce back in 2023.
The Angels traded for Gio Urshela and he is going to play every day in some capacity. The Halos have said they like him better at a corner infield spot, so when Anthony Rendon is healthy, Urshela will get most of the reps at first base. Yes, it's very possible the Angels hold onto Walsh as a bench piece, and if he re-discovers his swing it's possible he plays most days at first base, but I wouldn't be surprised if they move him.
2) LA Angels trade candidate Max Stassi is a contract to dump
Could the Angels be in play for a big-name shortstop? I certainly hope so. Doing so now would require them to go into the tax. If they trade Max Stassi, a guy making $7 million dollars in 2023 and 2024, that'd free up space that might allow them to sign a shortstop and come in under the tax.
This is a contract no team would want, and it'd be better if the Angels just held onto him and got into the tax, especially since Moreno can just put it on the new owner when he sells. With the Angels in likely money-saving mode and Stassi being such a disaster last season, don't be surprised if you hear his name in rumors (although I expect him to remain an Angel.)