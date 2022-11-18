Does the Gio Urshela trade mean Jared Walsh is on his way out?
The Los Angeles Angels made their second big move of the offseason, acquiring Gio Urshela in a trade from the Twins. They signed Tyler Anderson to bolster their rotation and have now acquired an infielder which was another need.
Urshela can play all over the infield. He's primarily a third baseman but has logged innings at shortstop, second base, and first base.
While I don't love his glove at shortstop, that's likely where he'd play if no moves were made. I do believe another move will be made, however.
Will Jared Walsh be the odd man out?
Perry Minasian said that Urshela is a third baseman who can play all over the place. He said that his best position other than third is first base, which is currently occupied by Jared Walsh. This makes me believe Walsh is the next man out.
The Angels acquired Urshela knowing he can play all over the place, but he wasn't acquired to be a bench player. He has to start somewhere, and his glove at shortstop hasn't played in the time he's played there.
I believe if the Angels do trade Walsh it'd be a mistake. He's a guy who hit 29 home runs just two seasons ago. I get that he struggled mightily this past season, but he played most of it, if not all of it, injured.
I'd give Walsh another crack at the first base job, but it sounds like that's Urshela's job right now.
Another alternative for Walsh would be left field. He did play 18 games in right field in 2021 but has just two career games in left. Walsh's bat is one I like a lot but I would not want to see him in the outfield every day and don't believe the Angels would either.
With that being said, I believe the Gio Urshela trade has sealed Jared Walsh's fate in Anaheim. They can trade him for an outfielder or a pitcher. Let's see what else Minasian has up his sleeve.