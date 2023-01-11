Angels news: Wayne Randazzo Q&A, Austin Warren, more
The Los Angeles Angels hired their new play-by-play voice for Bally Sports West. Wayne Randazzo was formerly the Radio play-by-play guy for the Mets but has taken on a larger role and will be on the call alongside Mark Gubicza for a large majority of Angels games in 2023.
I had the honor of chatting with Randazzo for a little bit and we covered a lot. We talked about his memorable call of Albert Pujols' 700th career home run and talked about what made this job in particular so appealing for him.
I want to thank Wayne for taking the time to chat with me and can't be more excited for him and for Angels fans. I think he's going to be awesome in the booth alongside Gubi and I can't wait to hear him on many memorable calls for years to come.
More Angels news:
With the Angels signing Brett Phillips, the 40-man roster became 41 so the Halos had to DFA someone. They opted to cut Austin Warren loose in a decision that was a little bit surprising.
Warren looked really good in 2021 but struggled this past season and dealt with injuries as well. The Angels opted to keep guys who haven't shown much of anything like Davis Daniel and Jose Marte over him. Hopefully this ends up being the right call and either Warren goes unclaimed or isn't productive wherever he ends up.
MLB news:
Trevor Story underwent Internal Brace Surgery on his right elbow. This will knock him out for a large chunk of the 2023 campaign and leaves Boston without a shortstop. After losing Xander Bogaerts this is yet another blow to a Red Sox team that doesn't feel like a contender in 2023.
The Twins deal with Carlos Correa is officially official as Correa passed his physical. He's guaranteed six years and $200 million dollars. Correa ends up making $150 million less than he would've in his Giants contract and $115 million less than he would've made in his Mets contract. The weirdest saga I think I've ever seen in free agency is now officially over.