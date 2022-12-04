Angels news: Winter meetings, Hunter Renfroe, MLB news, more
The Winter Meetings are here! Starting today, organizations, agents, and players will gather in San Diego, California for the start of the Winter Meetings. The Winter Meetings are a time when things should get done. A big domino in Jacob deGrom just fell before the meetings started, so who knows what could happen during those meetings.
What the Angels will do remains to be seen. Things have been relatively quiet in terms of rumors since the Hunter Renfroe trade outside of some minor league signings.
Speaking of Hunter Renfroe, what should we expect from him? I'd expect him to do exactly what he's done his entire career. Be a feared bat in the middle of the lineup that can smack 25+ home runs in his sleep. He's done it in every full season he's played in. He's going to provide a huge boost to a lineup that needs it.
More Angels news:
The Angels have signed pitcher Cesar Valdez to a minor league deal. The name might sound familiar as he was signed to a MiLB deal last off-season and appeared in a game with the Angels as well.
Valdez is the fourth pitcher the Angels have signed to a Minor League deal. He'll fight an uphill battle, but it's possible we see Valdez as a starter or a reliever at some point in the 2023 season for the Angels.
MLB news:
Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade from the Pirates. The star outfielder has three more years of team control and because of that, Pittsburgh has no intention of trading him. The reason for the request is contract extension talks with the Pirates not going anywhere. Pittsburgh reportedly offered him a deal that would make him the most expensive Pirate in team history, but it doesn't take much to do that. I don't expect him to get traded because of how much it'll take, but if a move does happen, that'd be unbelievable.
Aaron Judge is "increasingly likely" to land a nine-year deal according to Ken Rosenthal (subscription required). Judge at nine years $300+ million dollars would be a crazy contract, but he deserves it after his MVP season. I'd expect him to either re-sign with the Yankees or go to his hometown Giants.
The Orioles signed pitcher Kyle Gibson to a one-year deal. Gibson had a rough year with the Phillies in 2022 but has had success in the past. It's good to see a young team that doesn't normally spend like the Orioles spend on a veteran arm. He should help them push for a postseason berth.