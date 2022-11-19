Angels non-tender four players ahead of deadline
The Los Angeles Angels have non-tendered four players ahead of yesterday's deadline to decide whether to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players.
None of the four players were a huge surprise as three of the four had already been DFA'd.
The Angels 40=man roster stands at 40 players.
Touki Toussaint, Rob Zastryzny, and Nash Walters were already designated for assignment ahead of the deadline to protect prospects from the Rule 5 Draft. Them being non-tendered was a given, and it's very possible the Angels try to bring back one or all three of these pitchers on a minor-league deal.
The Angels made their second move of the offseason, acquiring Gio Urshela in a trade with the Twins. With that trade happening, the Angels had to clear another 40-man roster spot yesterday.
The casualty of that decision was Jhonathan Diaz.
Diaz has appeared in seven games in two seasons for the Angels and started five of them.
This past season he had four appearances (three starts) and actually pitched pretty well, posting a 2.93 ERA. He had a start against the Nationals where he threw five scoreless innings.
In reality, Diaz is not as good as his ERA would indicate which is why he only made the three starts. He struck out only 11 batters in 15.1 innings pitched while walking 10. That in itself is unsustainable for him to have any sort of success.
Diaz is a 26 year old who's nothing more than like a seventh or eighth starter the Angels would stash in AAA to only be brought up as an injury replacement in the rotation or bullpen. I'm sure they can find a better option in free agency.