Angels players on waivers most likely to be claimed on waivers ranked
4) LA Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe's track record should make him attractive to many teams
Hunter Renfroe has not come close to living up to expectations with the Angels. He's slashing .237/.300/.422 with 18 home runs and 52 RBI. He got off to a great start, but has a .684 OPS with 11 home runs since May. To make matters worse, he's hitting .167 with just one home run and a .501 OPS in August.
Renfroe has been among baseball's worst hitters this month, but I'd have to assume that at least partially is him simply checking out with the team struggling as much as it has been. I would not be shocked at all to see him turn things around down the stretch in a new environment, and fully expect a team out there to give him a shot.
Renfroe is the most expensive of the bunch as he still has roughly $2 million left on his deal for this season, but $2 million for a player with his track record isn't much of anything. When right, he's among the best power hitters in the game. We saw that in April.
Renfroe's struggles with runners in scoring position this season and his poor postseason stats should scare a couple teams away, but I just can't see teams that need a power hitting outfielder ignoring the potential this guy has. Renfroe is a year shy of hitting 29 home runs and two years shy of hitting 31. He can be a real game changer.