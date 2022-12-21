Angels projected lineup after the Brandon Drury signing
The Los Angeles Angels didn't sign Carlos Correa last night, but they did make a move earlier on in the evening signing Brandon Drury to a two-year deal. Drury is coming off a career year that saw him hit 28 home runs splitting time between the Reds and Padres.
The Angels lineup looks much improved after this signing adding the Renfroe and Urshela trades in as well. They look like a team, barring injury, that can compete for a playoff spot in 2023.
What does the Angels lineup look like with Brandon Drury in it?
Putting together an Angels Opening Day lineup with Brandon Drury in it.
Things can still change. The Angels could pivot and acquire a shortstop to really sure up the lineup offensively and defensively. For now, let's take a look at the best lineup they can put together right now.
Taylor Ward - LF
Mike Trout - CF
Shohei Ohtani - DH
Anthony Rendon - 3B
Hunter Renfroe - RF
Brandon Drury - 2B
Jared Walsh/Gio Urshela - 1B
Logan O'Hoppe/Max Stassi - C
Luis Rengifo/David Fletcher - SS
The top of the order always looked good. They have Taylor Ward, a guy who gets on base at an elite clip leading off followed by two of the game's best run producers hitting second and third.
A big key to the Angels success is the health of Anthony Rendon. If he's healthy and producing anything close to what he did in Washington it takes the Angels lineup to a whole other level.
Renfroe and Drury, two new acquisitions, figure to hit behind Rendon. Renfroe is a 30+ home run bat and I don't quite expect Drury to hit the 28 bombs he just hit this past season but he can still be a 20-25 homer guy.
Jared Walsh assuming health should play a majority of the first base against right-handed pitching with Gio Urshela hitting against lefties.
The hope is that Logan O'Hoppe wins the job out of Spring Training and gives the Angels yet another 20+ homer threat. If not, Stassi can be fine for a couple of months I suppose.
Rengifo and Fletcher at shortstop isn't ideal, but it's probably likely right now. Neither plays shortstop primarily but Fletcher is still fine at the position. Rengifo can start and hit before Fletcher comes in as a defensive substitution.
This Angels lineup is deep and powerful. If they start O'Hoppe and Rengifo they literally have nine players who can hit 20+ homers. Seven of them have in a season already and Rengifo was close this past season.
The Angels can switch things up with the versatility they have and have viable replacements for when guys like Rendon, Walsh, Trout, etc. are on the sidelines.
More work needs to be done in the rotation, bullpen, and hopefully a shortstop but it's hard not to like how the Angels lineup is shaping up when healthy.