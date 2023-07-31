Angels rumors: 3 ways Perry Minasian can screw up 30 hours before the trade deadline
There is still plenty of time for Perry Minasian to turn what has been a good trade deadline into a bad one.
The Los Angeles Angels have been one of the more active teams so far with the MLB Trade Deadline rapidly approaching.
First, they announced that Shohei Ohtani wasn't going anywhere and the team was intending to buy. Then, they put their money where their mouths are by acquiring Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from the Rockies. They then doubled down by acquiring Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron from the Rockies.
Perry Minasian has done a fine job improving this roster that badly needs improving. At 55-51, the Angels are four games back of the third Wild Card spot and five games back of first place in the AL West.
With the deadline nearing, the Angels will look to improve even further. Let's hope Perry Minasian doesn't screw it up.
1) Perry Minasian can screw up the LA Angels trade deadline by failing to add at least one more reliever
After the two moves the Angels have made and where this roster stands right now, the bullpen is my number one concern. The lineup struggled mightily in Toronto, but a lot of that does have to do with injuries. Adding Grichuk and Cron should really help fix that issue in the short term, and the injured players returning will help when they come back.
The bullpen on the other hand, even with Reynaldo Lopez, is a weakness. Carlos Estevez has been lights out all year. Matt Moore has been great when healthy. The Estevez, Moore, Lopez trio is perfectly fine late in games. Other than them, it's hard to find relievers you trust.
Jacob Webb started great but has really tailed off. Aaron Loup has been great of late, but has he earned your trust? Jaime Barria is great in long relief but isn't a high-leverage guy. Jose Soriano has had his ups and downs. Getting Ben Joyce and Sam Bachman back from the IL would help, but who knows when that'll happen? The Angels just need more.
It's unlikely they have the ammo to land a top-tier closer like David Bednar, but they don't necessarily need that kind of a move. Just add a quality arm or two. Widen the circle of trust Phil Nevin has late in games. If an Angels starting pitcher leaves the game with a lead, it should hold up.