Angels rumors: 3 ways Perry Minasian can screw up 30 hours before the trade deadline
There is still plenty of time for Perry Minasian to turn what has been a good trade deadline into a bad one.
3) Perry Minasian can screw up the LA Angels trade deadline by prospect hugging
They've gone all in, they need to stay the course. Nothing is telling me they'd hold any prospect off limits, but doing so would be a mistake.
Their goal is quite clear. Win at all costs in 2023. They gave up their two top prospects in Edgar Quero and Ky Bush to land Giolito and Lopez. They gave up another top-ten prospect in Jake Madden along with Mason Albright to land Grichuk and Cron. These deals came after they moved three pitching prospects to acquire Eduardo Escobar and Mike Moustakas in their deals.
I'm not here to tell you to value prospects equally. Of course I'd ask for more in a Kyren Paris trade than I would in a David Calabrese trade, but these guys shouldn't be untouchable.
If Paris can help get you a key piece to what you hope will be a postseason team, you trade him. You've already moved your best prospects, don't stop now. Continue to go all in until you feel you've done the best you can to land the best possible team.